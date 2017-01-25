Julie’n Davenport – NFL Draft LT prospect talks with LBS

LBS had the chance to speak with NFL Draft prospect Julie’n Davenport last week, and now he’s participating in the Senior Bowl in Mobile.

Davenport has been one of the top players in the Patriot League the past four years. He was a four-year starter for Bucknell and is looking to make it in the NFL at left tackle. Some projections have him going as early as the second round.

In our interview, I asked Davenport whether he thinks he can stick as a left tackle in the NFL or whether he would be open to moving positions.

“I see myself playing left tackle but I feel comfortable playing wherever,” Davenport told LBS. “I could go to the other side — right tackle. If they need me at the guard — whatever they need, I’ll play.”

I also asked the 6-foot-7 Davenport about his best assets as a player. He says his knowledge for the game and his athleticism set him apart from the competition.

Below is our interview with Julie’n Davenport. He may find a job helping your team protect its quarterback in the near future: