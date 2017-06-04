Le’Veon Bell put on blast by Instagram model for trying to slide into her DMs

Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Bowl running back Le’Veon Bell rushed for 1,268 yards and seven touchdowns last season, but he was unfortunately tackled short of the goal line this time around.

In a series of posts to her Instagram Story on Saturday, Croatian model Karen Vi called out Bell for attempting to slide into her DMs.

First Prozingis, now LeVeon Bell gets rejected by IG model?. pic.twitter.com/MTE676thLQ — Tha Observer (@mccauley318) June 4, 2017

While Bell isn’t the first NFL player to get exposed mid-slide and definitely won’t be the last, it’s rare to see a player as prominent as he is get caught in the thirst trap. Looks like none of us are safe, fellas.