pixel 1
header
Monday, October 23, 2017

Le’Veon Bell says Vontaze Burfict ‘gotta go’ after dirty hit

October 22, 2017
by Larry Brown

Le'Veon Bell

Vontaze Burfict’s latest dirty play against the Steelers is not sitting well with many of Pittsburgh’s players.

Burfict was seen kicking Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix in the face early in the Cincinnati Bengals’ loss to their rivals on Sunday.

The play got some attention during the game but even more afterwards.

Running back Le’Veon Bell said that Burfict’s actions did not constitute a “respectable play.”

Bell also commented on the video via Twitter, saying Burfict “gotta go” for that play.

Burfict has a long history of dirty plays, particularly against the Steelers. He is likely to face discipline from the league.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus