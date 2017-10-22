Le’Veon Bell says Vontaze Burfict ‘gotta go’ after dirty hit

Vontaze Burfict’s latest dirty play against the Steelers is not sitting well with many of Pittsburgh’s players.

Burfict was seen kicking Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix in the face early in the Cincinnati Bengals’ loss to their rivals on Sunday.

Vontaze Burfict refused to shake the Steelers’ hands during coin toss and then tried to kick them. pic.twitter.com/a8qoqf4Mzu — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) October 22, 2017

The play got some attention during the game but even more afterwards.

Running back Le’Veon Bell said that Burfict’s actions did not constitute a “respectable play.”

Le'Veon Bell: 'My fullback got kicked in the face. That's just not football to me. I don't think that's a respectable play." — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 23, 2017

Bell also commented on the video via Twitter, saying Burfict “gotta go” for that play.

man dude gotta go man…that’s not football AT ALL!! https://t.co/IFbNZPZtWR — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) October 23, 2017

Burfict has a long history of dirty plays, particularly against the Steelers. He is likely to face discipline from the league.