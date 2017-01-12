Ad Unit
Thursday, January 12, 2017

Los Angeles Chargers blasted after unveiling new logo

January 12, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

The Chargers formally announced on Thursday that they are moving to Los Angeles, and unlike the Rams they are not sticking with their old logo.

Let’s just say the new one could use some work.

Shortly after Chargers owner Dean Spanos shared a letter to fans on Twitter, the team unveiled its new logo across all of its social media platforms. The reaction was not positive:

Some folks even took it a step further by creating photoshops of the new Chargers logo. This one may have been the most ruthless:

Like many others, I prefer the “old” Chargers logo. In fact, the San Diego Chargers had one of the better logos in the league and some of the best uniforms. Apparently they are looking for a total re-brand.

The Chargers are reportedly going to be playing their home games in a very interesting venue for the next two seasons. Maybe they won’t sell much merchandise because of it. We can only hope.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus