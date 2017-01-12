Los Angeles Chargers blasted after unveiling new logo

The Chargers formally announced on Thursday that they are moving to Los Angeles, and unlike the Rams they are not sticking with their old logo.

Let’s just say the new one could use some work.

Shortly after Chargers owner Dean Spanos shared a letter to fans on Twitter, the team unveiled its new logo across all of its social media platforms. The reaction was not positive:

Didn't this team play the Miami Sharks in Any Given Sunday? https://t.co/Uv6XAgY4R7 — Marcas Grant (@MarcasG) January 12, 2017

Should we move the team and replace one of the best logos in football with something that looks like it's for a Dodgers Single-A team? Yes. pic.twitter.com/FP8lQqeW6v — SportsPickle (@sportspickle) January 12, 2017

Everybody ripping on this but the Clippers logo still exists so it’s pretty good by comparison https://t.co/TqIg8fPQqr — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 12, 2017

"It's sort of like the Dodgers but the font is edgy and there's a lightning bolt" -Graphic designer that somehow got paid for this. pic.twitter.com/NNCwUtif9I — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) January 12, 2017

Based on the quality of their new logo, the Chargers literally decided to move to L.A. last night. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 12, 2017

Some folks even took it a step further by creating photoshops of the new Chargers logo. This one may have been the most ruthless:

Like many others, I prefer the “old” Chargers logo. In fact, the San Diego Chargers had one of the better logos in the league and some of the best uniforms. Apparently they are looking for a total re-brand.

The Chargers are reportedly going to be playing their home games in a very interesting venue for the next two seasons. Maybe they won’t sell much merchandise because of it. We can only hope.