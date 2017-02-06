Mark Wahlberg explains why he left Super Bowl early

Mark Wahlberg is one of the New England Patriots’ most notable celebrity fans, so it’s no surprise he was at the Super Bowl on Sunday night. Unfortunately, the actor missed the ending of the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history.

Twitter exploded when Wahlberg was spotted walking out of NRG Stadium with his family as the Patriots were making history.

As it turns out, Wahlberg had a very good explanation for his early departure. He explained on Instagram that one of his sons was not feeling well.

I had to leave the game early because my youngest son wasn't feeling well. Trust me, I would have loved to be at the stadium — but family first. Doesn't mean I don't love my Patriots too! A photo posted by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:43pm PST

Tough to argue with that.

Hopefully Wahlberg’s wife was willing to tweak her rules about Mark watching the game at home. It can’t be easy that he missed the only overtime game in Super Bowl history and by far the greatest comeback, but family comes before football.