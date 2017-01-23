Ad Unit
Monday, January 23, 2017

Martellus Bennett comes through on hilarious cake promise

January 23, 2017
by Larry Brown

Martellus Bennett cake

New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett came through on his hilarious promise to make an awesome cake after winning the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

After his Pats beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, Bennett said he would celebrate by making himself a cake that says “you’re awesome” on it.

Bennett provided an unfortunate update to the situation on Monday, saying he didn’t have any cake mix at home, therefore the sweet treat wasn’t happening.

Luckily for Bennett, a cake company came through for him and made his wish come true. Bennett shared photos with funny captions on Instagram of the cake he got:

If anyone else on the Patriots is enjoying his trip to the Super Bowl more than Bennett, you’d have to let me know who it is. This guy is in heaven — as evidence by his celebration with the cheerleaders after the game.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus