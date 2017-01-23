Martellus Bennett comes through on hilarious cake promise

New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett came through on his hilarious promise to make an awesome cake after winning the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

After his Pats beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, Bennett said he would celebrate by making himself a cake that says “you’re awesome” on it.

God bless Martellus Bennett: "I plan on going home + making myself a cake and I’m going to write 'you're awesome' on the cake." — Ben Shpigel (@benshpigel) January 23, 2017

How is Martellus Bennett going to celebrate AFC championship? Baking a cake, obviously. pic.twitter.com/M8VgAOXzbx — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) January 23, 2017

Bennett provided an unfortunate update to the situation on Monday, saying he didn’t have any cake mix at home, therefore the sweet treat wasn’t happening.

We didn't have any cake mix at the house and no stores were open. So unfortunately I didn't get to make my "You're Awesome" Cake. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) January 23, 2017

Luckily for Bennett, a cake company came through for him and made his wish come true. Bennett shared photos with funny captions on Instagram of the cake he got:

I didn't get a chance to bake a cake but the fine folks @oakleafcakes sent me this @theimaginationagency inspired You're Awesome cake. #theimaginationagency #FootballMarty A photo posted by Martellus Bennett (@martellusb) on Jan 23, 2017 at 5:19pm PST

Cake telling me I'm awesome. I hear you cake, you got good taste and you taste good. You're Awesome. All of you! @oakleafcakes #theimaginationagency #FootballMarty A photo posted by Martellus Bennett (@martellusb) on Jan 23, 2017 at 5:23pm PST

If anyone else on the Patriots is enjoying his trip to the Super Bowl more than Bennett, you’d have to let me know who it is. This guy is in heaven — as evidence by his celebration with the cheerleaders after the game.