NFL scout believes Joe Mixon is best RB in draft class

If not for Joe Mixon’s disturbing history of off-field drama, there would likely be three and possibly four running backs projected to be taken in the first round of the NFL Draft next month. And according to one scout, Mixon is the best of the bunch from a skill standpoint.

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe was told by an NFL scout at the Scouting Combine that Mixon is a better prospect than both Leonard Fournette and Dalvin Cook.

Had a scout tell me he has Mixon ranked as the best RB in the draft. Compared him to David Johnson and Matt Forte https://t.co/VyCozEc7gB — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) March 5, 2017

There’s no denying Mixon’s talent, but the former Oklahoma star has reportedly been removed from at least three teams’ draft boards entirely. Even if he is a dual-threat running back that reminds talent evaluators of David Johnson and Matt Forte, the baggage is simply too much for some to overlook.

Mixon was infamously suspended for the 2014 season after knocking out a woman nearby the Oklahoma campus, breaking several bones in her face. A video of the incident was released back in December. He was also suspended last season for an incident with a parking attendant.

Depending on who you ask, Mixon could either be taken in the first round of the draft or not drafted at all.