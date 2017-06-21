Patriots reportedly sign David Harris

The New England Patriots bolstered their linebacker depth on Wednesday by signing a former New York Jets fan favorite.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that David Harris has signed a two-year deal with New England.

Former Jets LB David Harris has reached agreement on a two-year deal with…the New England Patriots, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 21, 2017

Harris, 33, was one of the most reliable players on the Jets’ defense and should be a great fit with the Patriots. No coach in football is better at getting the most out of players on the back nine of their careers than Bill Belichick. Harris, a great tackler, missed just one game last season and played in all 16 games every year since 2009 prior to that.