Police dog named after Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski may not seem like the first person you would want to call if you’re looking to solve a crime, but his namesake is another story.

The Athol Police Department in the small town of Athol, Mass., has named its newest officer, a 1-year-old German shepherd, after Gronkowski. Police Chief Russell Kleber told the Greenfield Recorder that “Gronk” is set to go through a four-week training program where the K-9 will learn to help track missing people, suspects and criminals in addition to detecting drugs.

Kleber said he wanted to name the newest member of the police force after a local sports hero, and Gronkowski made the most sense. The Patriots tight end once stopped by a Subway location in the town on his way back from a charity event, and the owner ended up naming a sandwich after him.

It remains to be seen if Gronk the dog will crack as many immature jokes as Gronk the All-Pro tight end cracks, but we don’t know for sure. At least the pup will be helping to keep the streets safe.