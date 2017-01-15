Report: Colts ‘unlikely’ to hire Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning may end up joining an NFL front office at some point in the future, but it doesn’t sound like it will be in 2017.

According to Bob Kravitz of WTHR.com, Manning is “unlikely” to be hired by the Indianapolis Colts.

Been told by multiple sources that a Manning hire is "unlikely'' at this point. Not sure if sticking point is ownership share or timing. — Bob Kravitz (@bkravitz) January 14, 2017

A report from Jay Glazer of FOX Sports on Saturday claimed Jim Irsay is still actively recruiting Manning, but it sounds like the Colts owner is striking out. In addition to not being able to convince Manning to take a job with the team, Irsay has also been unsuccessful in luring his top head coaching target away from the broadcast booth.

Manning is just one year removed from playing, so it’s possible he still wants to enjoy retirement before taking on anything new. It has been said that his ultimate goal is to follow the same career path as John Elway, so Irsay will likely keep trying.