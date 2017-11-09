pixel 1
Thursday, November 9, 2017

Richard Sherman thinks he tore his Achilles’ tendon

November 9, 2017
by Larry Brown

Richard Sherman

Richard Sherman went down in the third quarter of Thursday night’s Seattle Seahawks-Arizona Cardinals game with an injury that he believes is a torn Achilles’ tendon.

Sherman was covering John Brown on a third down play against Arizona and made the tackle, but went down instantly. Trainers immediately came out onto the field to check on him, and he was even seen pushing away a doctor in frustration.

Sherman was on the Seahawks’ injury report entering the game because of his Achilles’ tendon, so this wasn’t a new injury for him.

NBC later showed a clip of Sherman on the sidelines mouthing to someone, “tore my Achilles.”

Sherman was walking with a limp following the injury.

