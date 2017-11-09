Richard Sherman thinks he tore his Achilles’ tendon

Richard Sherman went down in the third quarter of Thursday night’s Seattle Seahawks-Arizona Cardinals game with an injury that he believes is a torn Achilles’ tendon.

Sherman was covering John Brown on a third down play against Arizona and made the tackle, but went down instantly. Trainers immediately came out onto the field to check on him, and he was even seen pushing away a doctor in frustration.

Richard Sherman pushes the doctor away pic.twitter.com/eK8NCUD7yO — That Dude (@cjzer0) November 10, 2017

Sherman was on the Seahawks’ injury report entering the game because of his Achilles’ tendon, so this wasn’t a new injury for him.

NBC later showed a clip of Sherman on the sidelines mouthing to someone, “tore my Achilles.”

Looks like Richard Sherman believes he tore his Achilles #Seahawks #SEAvsAZ pic.twitter.com/KYBTyeoZgJ — Andrew Tashian (@Tashville401) November 10, 2017

Sherman was walking with a limp following the injury.