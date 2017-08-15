Rob Ryan takes shot at brother Rex over foot fetish

Rob Ryan and Rex Ryan are always taking shots at one another, but the latest may have been the best.

In an appearance on FS1’s “The Herd” with Colin Cowherd Tuesday, Rob Ryan was asked if he is offended by people saying he looks like Jeff Bridges’ character in the hit comedy “The Big Lebowski.” That led Rob into a story about how he met Bridges on vacation recently, and the next thing you know he was taking a shot at his brother Rex over the former NFL head coach’s infamous foot fetish.

As Rob was trying to find the photo of him and Bridges on his phone, Cowherd made a joke about him not showing any inappropriate photos on the air. That inspired this gem:

As many of you know, Rex Ryan’s wife Michelle was supposedly featured in some foot fetish YouTube videos years back, and a voice that sounded like Rex’s could be heard in the background. To his credit, Rex has embraced his love for his wife’s feet and even may have had a photo on his desk bragging about it.

Whether it’s a well-timed fat joke or a foot fetish joke that comes out of nowhere, the Ryan brothers always deliver.