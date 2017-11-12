Teddy Bridgewater reportedly looks back to old self, could be close to playing

Teddy Bridgewater will be on the Minnesota Vikings’ active roster on Sunday for the first time since 2015, and it is reportedly not out of the question that he could play against the Washington Redskins.

The Vikings have done nothing but win since Case Keenum took over for an injured Sam Bradford, so head coach Mike Zimmer has no reason to make a change at quarterback just yet. However, all reports indicate that Bridgewater is ready to go when called upon.

“Wouldn’t shock me at all if Teddy Bridgewater actually played today.”@CFD22 on @NFLGameDay @nflnetwork — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 12, 2017

Spoke to someone who has watched him practice the last few weeks: “Practiced well and looks good.” Back to his old self. https://t.co/IpnQ1l7iCd — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 12, 2017

All of the reports surrounding Bridgewater’s practice performance have been positive, which is remarkable considering there were questions about whether his career could be over after he suffered a devastating knee injury 15 months ago.

Keenum has played extremely well for Minnesota during its four-game win streak, and that allows the team to be patient with Bridgewater. However, the Vikings are 6-2 and have a great chance to win the NFC North. If Keenum starts to struggle, they won’t hesitate to make the change.