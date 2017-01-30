Tom Brady says he has banned his dad from talking after Roger Goodell comments

Tom Brady Sr. is very defensive of and outspoken about his famous son, which can lead to a bit of trouble as Super Bowl week kicks off.

As such, in light of recent comments ripping Roger Goodell, the younger Brady told WEEI’s Kirk & Callahan on Monday that his father won’t be doing any more interviews anytime soon.

“I’ve banned my Dad from talking, so he’s no longer available to the media,” Brady said while chuckling, via Rob Bradford of WEEI.

It’s not clear how serious Brady was – probably not entirely – and he got a bit sentimental as he continued.

“I love my Dad. As any parent knows how much you love your kids,” Brady added. “My Dad has been my best friend my entire life. He’s always been my No. 1 supporter. Hopefully he’s at the game cheering me on. He’s great man and I love him to death. He’s taught me everything about life. Certainly about how to be a father because he’s been the best one a son could ever ask for. I try to pass those things on to my kids because he was so supportive of not only me but my three sisters were all great athletes in their own right. My mom, they’re still married after close to 46 years. I’ve been very, very fortunate.”

Brady’s outspoken father had some very harsh words for Goodell, and his impassioned defenses of his son are nothing new. Maybe he isn’t actually banned from talking, but odds are the younger Brady would much prefer he keep his more brash thoughts to himself in the leadup to the Super Bowl.