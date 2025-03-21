Drake fans direct harsh chant at SEC during upset win over Missouri

For at least one matchup in this year’s NCAA Tournament, the MVC has cleared the SEC.

Drake University, a No. 11 seed in the West region, scored a 67-57 upset victory over No. 6 seed Missouri during their Round of 64 meeting on Thursday. The Bulldogs were in control for most of the game, racing out to a double-digit lead in the first half before leading by as many as 15 in the second half. Juniors Bennett Stirtz (21 points) and Tavion Burks (15 points) paced Drake, who continued their hot streak after winning the MVC Tournament (a.k.a “Arch Madness”) earlier this month.

In the closing seconds of the contest, some enthuastic Drake fans in attendance decided to do a victory lap. The TruTV broadcast caught the Drake faithful launching into a harsh chant of “Overrated SEC.”

Here is the video.

Drake fans with an "Overrated SEC" chant in the final seconds of the NCAA Tournament win over Missouri. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/1hB66QDi0p — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 21, 2025

Indeed, the SEC has not gotten off to the best start in this year’s NCAA Tournament. Texas blew a big lead to Xavier to lose in their First Four matchup on Wednesday and then Georgia followed that up by getting fire-roasted by Gonzaga in their 8-9 game on Thursday, losing 89-68.

Of course, the SEC had a record-setting 14 teams in this year’s tournament. That means they still have 11 other teams that are still alive, including some of the very best ones. No. 1 seeds Auburn and Florida as well as No. 2 seeds Tennessee and Alabama all hail from the Southeastern Conference. Meanwhile, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Texas A&M were all winners on the opening day of Round of 64 play on Thursday too.

But it is safe to say that SEC teams very much have a target on their backs. Opposing teams, whether in basketball or in football, love to troll after upsetting SEC-based teams, and the Drake fanbase continued with that tradition on Thursday after taking down Missouri.