Tom Brady filmed five Super Bowl rings commercial before game

Tom Brady was fully confident the New England Patriots would beat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, and he has the commercial to prove it.

Before the game, Brady filmed an updated version of a previous ad spot he had done for Shields Health Care. The original commercial featured Brady taking off his four championship rings and putting them in a locker. The new version aired immediately after the game, and Brady pulls a fifth ring out of his pocket during it.

BRADY FILMED THIS BEFORE THE GAME WITH FIVE RINGS! I AM SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/3wbowdgY6Y — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) February 6, 2017

Apparently the greatest quarterback of all time is not superstitious. With the motivation he carried into the game from his family, Brady must have felt like there was no chance he could lose. But if he said it was never in doubt, we’d have a tough time believing him.