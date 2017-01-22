Tom Brady wears massive jacket on sideline
Tom Brady was seen wearing a jacket on the sidelines to stay warm during the AFC Championship Game. His jacket wasn’t just any jacket, though. It was a massive jacket.
The coat had to be large enough to fit around Brady while he was wearing his shoulder pads, and there was very little doubt that it would.
Take a look at some of the photoshops and memes of the picture:
With temperatures in the 30s, you have to do anything to stay warm.