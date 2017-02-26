Tony Dorsett still fighting CTE: I have good days and bad days

Legendary Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Dorsett is part of the growing group of retired players suffering from CTE.

Dorsett was diagnosed in 2013, and at the 25th anniversary celebration for the Super Bowl champion 1992 Cowboys, he said that dealing with it is a daily struggle.

“I’m fighting CTE, man. And I have good days and I have bad days,” Dorsett said, via the Star-Telegram. “The unfortunate thing is sometimes I got more bad than good. It is what it is and I’m trying to maintain and handle it.”

The Hall of Famer shared his frustration with some of the memory loss that comes with the disease.

“When you’ve been in this town for so long and I have to go to some place I’ve been going to for many, many, many years, and then all of a sudden I forget how to get there. Those things are frustrating when it comes to those things,” Dorsett told 1310 The Ticket, via ESPN.

“I signed up for this when, I guess, I started playing football so many years ago,” Dorsett added. “But, obviously, not knowing that the end was going to be like this. But I love the game. The game was good to me. It’s just unfortunate that I’m going through what I’m going through.

“I’m in the fight, man. I’m not just laying around letting this overtake me. I’m fighting. I’m in the battle. I’m hoping we can reverse this thing somehow.”

Numerous NFL icons have suffered from the disease caused by head trauma. Dorsett is certainly not alone, but is another example of the numerous risks that come with playing football that for so long went undetected.