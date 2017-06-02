Ad Unit
Troy Aikman gets engaged to girlfriend Capa Mooty

June 2, 2017
by Larry Brown

Troy Aikman’s offseason just got even sweeter.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current NFL broadcaster got engaged to his girlfriend on Friday. Aikman announced the news on Instagram, calling girlfriend Capa Mooty “the love of my life.”

June 2, 2017 – A special day as I proposed to the love of my life.

According to TMZ Sports, Aikman and Mooty headed out for a vacation to Europe on Thursday. Aikman tagged the location for his proposal as Lake Como.

So it begins… #europeanvacation

The two have been dating since at least last year. They each have two kids from previous marriages.

Here are a few photos of the two together:

Thanks @chefcapon for another amazing dinner @lurefishbar #NYC

My girl

A night to remember! #cowboys25

#tgif

