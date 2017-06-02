Troy Aikman gets engaged to girlfriend Capa Mooty
Troy Aikman’s offseason just got even sweeter.
The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current NFL broadcaster got engaged to his girlfriend on Friday. Aikman announced the news on Instagram, calling girlfriend Capa Mooty “the love of my life.”
According to TMZ Sports, Aikman and Mooty headed out for a vacation to Europe on Thursday. Aikman tagged the location for his proposal as Lake Como.
The two have been dating since at least last year. They each have two kids from previous marriages.
Here are a few photos of the two together: