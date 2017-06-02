Troy Aikman gets engaged to girlfriend Capa Mooty

Troy Aikman’s offseason just got even sweeter.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current NFL broadcaster got engaged to his girlfriend on Friday. Aikman announced the news on Instagram, calling girlfriend Capa Mooty “the love of my life.”

June 2, 2017 – A special day as I proposed to the love of my life. A post shared by Troy (@troyaikman) on Jun 2, 2017 at 2:31pm PDT

According to TMZ Sports, Aikman and Mooty headed out for a vacation to Europe on Thursday. Aikman tagged the location for his proposal as Lake Como.

So it begins… #europeanvacation A post shared by Troy (@troyaikman) on Jun 1, 2017 at 7:05pm PDT

The two have been dating since at least last year. They each have two kids from previous marriages.

Here are a few photos of the two together:

Thanks @chefcapon for another amazing dinner @lurefishbar #NYC A post shared by Troy (@troyaikman) on Nov 5, 2016 at 7:07pm PDT

My girl A post shared by Troy (@troyaikman) on Feb 19, 2017 at 3:31pm PST

A night to remember! #cowboys25 A post shared by Troy (@troyaikman) on Feb 26, 2017 at 7:59am PST