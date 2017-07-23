Jordan Spieth fools around with caddie Michael Greller after winning tournament

Jordan Spieth was in a playful mood after capturing his third major.

Spieth shot a 69 in the final round of The Open Championship Sunday to make him 12 under for the tournament, giving him the major over Matt Kuchar by three strokes. After winning, Spieth messed around with caddie Michael Greller:

Thought Jordan whacked his caddy in the stones for a sec pic.twitter.com/jVPUH66oUG — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) July 23, 2017

Spieth gave special recognition to Greller after winning the tournament while he was listing his thank-yous.

“My caddie Michael for keeping me in it today after not quite an ideal start. I was getting down on myself as anybody I think would. This (trophy) is as much mine as it is his right now. You deserve all the credit in the world for this championship,” Spieth said to Greller.

There was a funny moment when Spieth told Greller to get the ball after an incredible eagle on 15, but that’s all in the past now. Spieth leaves Royal Birkdale as the champion.