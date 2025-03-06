Max Homa has great bag for Arnold Palmer Invitational

Max Homa is using a great bag for the Arnold Palmer Invitational this week.

Homa has Palmer’s logo on the bottom of his bag for the event at Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Fla. He also had Palmer’s umbrella logo on his hat while speaking with the media Wednesday.

Max Homa going Arnie themed this week. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/AYNBHbs413 — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) March 5, 2025

Here is the hat:

"We could use an Arnold Palmer around here to kick everybody in the butt."



Ahead of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Max Homa reflects on what Mr. Palmer meant to him and to the game of golf.@Maxhoma | @APinv | @JasonSobelGolf pic.twitter.com/YOohMxIRts — SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio (@SiriusXMPGATOUR) March 5, 2025

Palmer’s logo is simple but classic: it features an umbrella that has four colors. Red is on the left, then yellow, white and green on the right.

Homa talked in his interview about the significance of playing at Palmer’s event.

“His legacy with the fans still lives on. We could use an Arnold Palmer around here to I think kick everybody in the butt and get back to do what is important, which is entertaining the fans — doing right by them and then just playing golf on the side,” Homa said.

Palmer, who died in 2016, was an extremely well-liked golfer who helped popularize the game in the 1960s. He won 62 career PGA Tour titles, seven career majors and he was part of the World Golf Hall of Fame’s original class of inductees.

Homa, 34, has a long way to go to catch Arnold. He has six PGA Tour wins in his career, and his best finish at a major came when he finished third at the Masters in 2024.