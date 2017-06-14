Father of Venus, Serena Williams files for divorce, accuses wife of stealing and forgery

Richard Williams, the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, has filed for divorce from his 38-year-old wife, accusing her of multiple offenses.

The Daily Mail reports news of Williams’ divorce and says Richard has accused wife Lakeisha of being an alcoholic.

The 75-year-old also accuses Lakeisha of stealing his social security checks, and of transferring ownership of their cars and a house to herself by forging his signature, per the Daily Mail. The Daily Mail says Williams accuses his wife of transferring the deed of their home to her and then taking out a $152,000 mortgage on it.

Richard and Lakeisha were married in 2010 and have a 5-year-old son, Dylan. Richard alleges that Lakeisha moved out to be with someone else and that she left their son in Richard’s care. Richard alleges that the environment in which Lakeisha is currently living is not conducive to raising a son.

The attorney for Lakeisha called the claims “outrageous” and says they will be proven false.

Richard divorced from Serena and Venus’ mother in 2002. Richard was suspected of potential domestic violence committed against ex-wife Oracene Price in 1999, but he was never charged. He was intricately involved in the coaching and development of his daughters’ tennis careers.