Ad Unit
Monday, June 12, 2017

Marc-Andre Fleury reportedly eligible to be picked in expansion draft

June 12, 2017
by Larry Brown

Marc-Andre Fleury

Marc-Andre Fleury has accepted a request from the Pittsburgh Penguins to waive his no-move clause, which will make him available for selection by the Vegas Golden Knights in the expansion draft, according to a report.

TVA Sports’ Renaud Lavoie reports the news on Fleury and notes that the goaltender is open to a move only for the Las Vegas franchise

Fleury has been a mainstay in goal for the Penguins since 2003, but he lost his top dog status in the net this season to Matt Murray. Murray played more games in goal for the Penguins this season than Fleury, besting him across the board statistically including save percentage, goals allowed average, record and shutouts. Fleury is still under contract for two more seasons.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus