Marc-Andre Fleury reportedly eligible to be picked in expansion draft

Marc-Andre Fleury has accepted a request from the Pittsburgh Penguins to waive his no-move clause, which will make him available for selection by the Vegas Golden Knights in the expansion draft, according to a report.

TVA Sports’ Renaud Lavoie reports the news on Fleury and notes that the goaltender is open to a move only for the Las Vegas franchise

Marc-André Fleury accepted the Penguins request in February to waive his no move clause for the expansion draft. Only for Las Vegas. — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) June 12, 2017

Every player with a no-move clause can be asked by his team to waive his clause for the expansion draft. So Marc-André Fleury agreed. — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) June 12, 2017

Fleury has been a mainstay in goal for the Penguins since 2003, but he lost his top dog status in the net this season to Matt Murray. Murray played more games in goal for the Penguins this season than Fleury, besting him across the board statistically including save percentage, goals allowed average, record and shutouts. Fleury is still under contract for two more seasons.