Hockey fan caught trying to bribe ref

The San Jose Sharks are having a tough season, but at least one of their fans is not going down without a fight.

A fan who was seated near the bench area was caught hilariously trying to bribe the officiating crew during the second period of the Sharks’ 4-2 loss to the New York Islanders at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., on Saturday night. The Sharks were trailing 2-1 when a question arose about whether a shot that was stopped by goaltender Alexandar Georgiev crossed the line.

As officials were looking at video replays, a Sharks fan could be seen on the MSG Networks broadcast reaching his hand over to offer a $100 bill. The fan made a motion with his hands telling the refs to rule that there was no goal.

A fan tries to bribe a hockey ref

The fan got his wish, and it didn’t cost him anything. Video review determined that Georgiev stopped the puck, so the score remained 2-1.

Unfortunately for the Sharks, the beneficial ruling did not assist in their comeback attempt. They fell to 17-39-9 on the season. At least they know that one fan has not given up on them.

