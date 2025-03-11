Hockey fan caught trying to bribe ref

The San Jose Sharks are having a tough season, but at least one of their fans is not going down without a fight.

A fan who was seated near the bench area was caught hilariously trying to bribe the officiating crew during the second period of the Sharks’ 4-2 loss to the New York Islanders at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., on Saturday night. The Sharks were trailing 2-1 when a question arose about whether a shot that was stopped by goaltender Alexandar Georgiev crossed the line.

As officials were looking at video replays, a Sharks fan could be seen on the MSG Networks broadcast reaching his hand over to offer a $100 bill. The fan made a motion with his hands telling the refs to rule that there was no goal.

The fan got his wish, and it didn’t cost him anything. Video review determined that Georgiev stopped the puck, so the score remained 2-1.

Unfortunately for the Sharks, the beneficial ruling did not assist in their comeback attempt. They fell to 17-39-9 on the season. At least they know that one fan has not given up on them.