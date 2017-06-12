Matt Murray’s girlfriend Christina Sirignano addresses face she made after kiss

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray already has two Stanley Cup championships under his belt as a starter, and he just recently turned 23. His longtime girlfriend is understandably thrilled, but that doesn’t mean she is immune to funky playoff beard sweat.

During the postgame celebration after Pittsburgh’s win over the Nashville Predators Sunday night, Murray’s girlfriend Christina Sirignano came onto the ice to delivery a victory kiss. Her reaction immediately after went viral.

Matt Murray kisses his significant other, apparently he doesn't taste too good pic.twitter.com/m1MUUfUW98 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) June 12, 2017

A decent lipreader might tell you Sirignano said “he’s so wet,” and it turns out that’s what the issue was. After seeing the clip, Sirignano took to Instagram and joked about how sweaty Murray’s beard was.

My back-to-back Stanley Cup Champion PSA: he tasted fine but his beard was so sweaty it was like I was kissing Beckham A post shared by Christina Sirignano (@chrissirignano) on Jun 11, 2017 at 10:31pm PDT

“PSA: he tasted fine but his beard was so sweaty it was like I was kissing Beckham,” she wrote.

Murray and Sirignano have been dating for years (you can see more photos of her here), so this probably isn’t the first time she was grossed out by his sweaty beard. And if Sirignano could do it all over again next year, we’re sure she would.

We know a certain someone is getting a lot of the credit for the Penguins winning another Cup, but Murray is technically still a rookie and has two titles of his own. The goalie’s career couldn’t be off to a better start.

