Nashville Predators deciding how to handle increased season ticket demand

A successful postseason run can do wonders for increasing fan interest in a franchise, and the Nashville Predators are learning that first-hand. They also have a new problem on their hands — but a good one.

In response to the team’s first ever Stanley Cup Final run, season ticket demand for the Predators has increased dramatically. A franchise that once struggled to find 10,000 season ticket holders per year now has the demand for much more.

The Predators’ president told the Tennessean that they anticipate having 13,500-14,000 season ticket holders next season. Bridgestone Arena, where the team plays its home games, can hold just over 17,000 fans. The team is deciding how many season tickets to give away, and how many to leave available for individual game tickets. It’s a tough balance because the team obviously wants to have a reliably packed house, but they also want to make sure the environment is open to new fans.

The team figures to leave around 3,000 individual game tickets available per contest rather than load up on season ticket holders. Part of their thinking is that the region is still new to pro hockey and they want to appeal to as many fans as possible rather than make attending games inaccessible.

The Predators are in their 18th season of existence and have reached the playoffs 10 times. This is the deepest playoff run in the franchise’s history.