Phil Kessel trolls Toronto with hot dog Stanley Cup photo

Phil Kessel is still hung up on the hot dog story.

When Kessel was traded from Toronto, where he was viewed as a disappointment, to Pittsburgh two years ago, a Toronto newspaper article buried him on his way out the door. The article declared that the Maple Leafs were sick and tired of Kessel, and it even included a detail about the winger supposedly eating hot dogs daily.

Fast forward two years and Kessel has helped the Pens win back-to-back Stanley Cups, proving to critics that he is a winner. He wanted to emphasize that point and rub it in by creating a photo with the Stanley Cup and some hot dogs:

Hotdogs taste better out of The Cup! #twotime #statestreetbrats A post shared by Phil Kessel (@phil_kessel_81_) on Aug 14, 2017 at 2:07pm PDT

A post shared by Phil Kessel (@phil_kessel_81_) on Aug 14, 2017 at 2:08pm PDT

“Hotdogs taste better out of The Cup! #twotime #statestreetbrats” was the caption.

Clearly Kessel is not letting go of the hot dog story. And if that story is what’s motivating him to play well and train hard, then all the more power to him. We sure know the fans love the photo.