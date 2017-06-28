ESPN officially announces Adrian Wojnarowski hire

ESPN is adding one of the most respected reporters in sports media, and the hire was made official on Wednesday.

The network announced in a press release that Adrian Wojnarowski is being added to its NBA Insider team.

“Prolific and highly respected NBA journalist Adrian Wojnarowski is joining ESPN as an NBA Insider. Wojnarowski will break news, report stories and features and provide insights from across the NBA and around the basketball world for ESPN’s multiple media, including digital, television, audio and print. He will begin at ESPN on July 1, making his debut on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt at Midnight and will then also join the NBA Free Agency Special hosted by Rachel Nichols (ESPN2, Midnight – 2 a.m. ET),” the statement read.

“Wojnarowski will be central in ESPN’s multimedia coverage of the NBA throughout the year, covering the league, its teams and players, free agency, the NBA Draft, the NBA Summer League and more.”

How good has Wojnarowski been in his nearly 10 years at Yahoo? So good that the term “Woj Bomb” is widely used when he breaks a major news story. No NBA reporter is more plugged in and better at uncovering scoops than Woj. He’s a huge get for ESPN.