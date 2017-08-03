ESPNU to become ESPN8 ‘The Ocho’ for a day

Is it really happening? Yes, it is.

More than 13 years after the release of “DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story,” ESPN will pay homage to the movie by converting ESPNU to ESPN8 “The Ocho” for a day.

The day will take place on August 8th — 8/8, naturally. The network will air many alternative sports throughout the day, much like the fictional channel’s “Bringing you the Finest in Seldom Seen Sports” slogan from the movie.

Their programming schedule will include the following events:

2016 American Disc Golf Championship

2016 WFTDA Roller Derby Championships

2016 Sky Zone Ultimate Trampoline Dodgeball

Firefighters World Challenge XXV

2016 Kabaddi World Cup Final

World Darts Championship

Arm Wrestling: Best of WAL 2016 Championship

2017 Championship of Bags

EVO 2017 World Championship – Street Fighter

Moxie Games

U.S. Open Ultimate Championship

It’s certainly a bold strategy, Cotton. Let’s see if it pays off.