Michael Wilbon goes after Dan Le Batard over Magic Johnson criticism

Dan Le Batard heard it from all comers on Thursday after his criticism of Magic Johnson, but the most notable response came from Michael Wilbon.

Le Batard criticized the Lakers making Magic their President of Basketball Operations in an effort to turn around the franchise. He said many have been duped by Magic’s personality in charm into giving him gigs which he’s failed at.

Here’s what Le Batard said, via The Big Lead.

“What you’ve got here though, is a testament to the power of fame. And a testament to the power of a modicum of charm. Because Magic Johnson is charming. But, Magic Johnson was given a late night television show, because he’s famous and charming. Failed in 11 shows. Magic Johnson was given a head coaching job of the Lakers, because he’s famous and charming, failed in 16 games. Magic Johnson, not interesting as a broadcaster, given broadcasting opportunity after broadcasting opportunity, because he’s famous and charming. And now, he gets to run the entire Lakers organization because he’s famous and charming. That’s amazing,” said Le Batard.

Many people were outraged over Le Batard’s comments. Mike Wilbon, who is an ESPN colleague and worked with Magic on ESPN’s NBA coverage for years, went after Le Batard on Twitter.

So LeBatard bases Magic's worthiness on a failed talk show and failed coaching career but not the 25 years since of success in business? — Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) February 23, 2017

A failed talk show indicates more about Magic as a boss of basketball than building and running numerous successful businesses? — Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) February 23, 2017

Did the electricity go out in LeBatard's studio the last two decades to the point he can't even acknowledge the vast successes? — Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) February 23, 2017

If you're going to publicly weigh the pros and cons of what a man has done then weigh both, not just the part that supports your argument… — Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) February 23, 2017

You shouldn’t be surprised by Wilbon’s defense of Magic, as well as his attitude towards Le Batard. This isn’t the first time he’s gone after Le Batard.

As far as the Magic criticism goes, Le Batard isn’t wrong. But there is one thing Magic has done well since ending his playing days: business investments. As long as Magic has the right people under him doing the real important stuff like scouting, drafting and trades, the team should do well. If he makes all the personnel decisions, then it might be a long time before the Lakers are good again.