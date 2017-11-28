Dana White not sure if Conor McGregor will fight again

When will we see Conor McGregor back in the UFC again? Dana White doesn’t know, and he’s not even sure that McGregor will fight again.

White spoke with some reporters at a gathering in Las Vegas on Tuesday. McGregor was one of the main topics of conversation. According to Yahoo’s Kevin Iole, McGregor was set to fight at UFC 219 in December, but that will not be happening as punishment for McGregor’s actions at a recent Bellator event.

White also said it was possible McGregor doesn’t fight again.

“Listen, Conor might never fight again,” White said, via Iole. “He made $100 [expletive] million. I’ve got guys who made less than that who are lawyers and went to school their whole lives and quit working. … These guys make money and that’s it. Fighting is the worst. Fighting is the worst. Try to get up and get punched in the face every day when you have $100 million in the bank. Money changes everything with a lot of people.”

McGregor certainly made life-changing money in the Floyd Mayweather boxing match, but money never seemed like his only life goal. Given his level of interest in competing on the UFC 219 card, it would be a surprise if McGregor didn’t fight again, whether it’s in MMA or boxing.