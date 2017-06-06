Sanya Richards-Ross reveals she had abortion weeks before Olympics

Sanya Richards-Ross, an Olympic track and field athlete who is married to former NFL cornerback Aaron Ross, recently published a memoir that included a very personal account of a difficult decision she and her husband made back in 2008.

Just weeks before she was set to compete in the Beijing Olympics, Richards-Ross decided to have an abortion so she could continue to pursue her dream of winning a gold medal.

“Everything I ever wanted seemed to be within reach,” she wrote, according to People. “The culmination of a lifetime of work was right before me. In that moment, it seemed like no choice at all. The debate of when life begins swirled through my head, and the veil of a child out of wedlock at the prime of my career seemed unbearable. What would my sponsors, my family, my church, and my fans think of me?”

Richards-Ross ended up taking home the bronze medal in the 400m race, which is an event she was favored to win gold in. She did, however, capture a gold medal when her team won the 4x400m relay.

Although she essentially accomplished her Olympic goals, Richards-Ross said the decision to have an abortion “broke” her.

“I made a decision that broke me, and one from which I would not immediately heal,” she wrote. “Abortion would now forever be a part of my life. A scarlet letter I never thought I’d wear. I was a champion— and not just an ordinary one, but a world-class, record-breaking champion. From the heights of that reality I fell into a depth of despair.”

Richards-Ross and her husband announced back in February that they are pregnant with another child. She also wrote in the book that the abortion put a major strain on her relationship with Aaron, but the couple has since worked through their problems. In an interview with ESPN W this week, Richards-Ross explained why she opened up about the abortion.

“The name of the book is called ‘Chasing Grace.’ Chasing is something I’ve been doing all my life,” she explained. “I’m chasing gold medals; I’m chasing records, and chasing the best version of myself. So, for me, if I didn’t share the toughest moment in my life where I felt God’s grace the most, it would be disingenuous to this journey. I think there are lots of young girls who experience this especially female athletes. I look forward to having more discussions about it and helping young women heal from it.”