Join the LBS 9th Annual NFL Pick ’em Pool

It’s a tradition unlike any other. The ninth annual LBS Pick ‘Em Pool has arrived and you are invited to join the private league!

We pick NFL games weekly against the spread through a Yahoo league. The rules are simple: Predict each NFL game each week and see how you stack up against Doc Brown and Del. Your lowest weekly score will be dropped (giving you a mulligan for a bad week or if you forget to do your picks). You have up to five minutes before kickoff to pick each game. The pool runs from Week 1-17.

To join, follow this Yahoo link: http://football.fantasysports.yahoo.com/pickem

click on “join a group.” Then enter our information in the private group section.

Group ID# (31362) and the Password (mahomes)

Season Prize:

1st place – $100 gift card

There may also be occasional prizes to winners of individual weeks.

And if you like that trophy, you can pick it up at FantasyTrophies.com.

NOTE: Please make your email address visible to the commissioner so we can contact you in case you win a prize!