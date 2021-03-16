Join the LBS 2021 March Madness pool for free

We missed out on March Madness last year, but the great news it’s back in 2021! That means it is time for you to enter the annual LBS March Madness pool.

Like always, we’re running the pool through Yahoo Sports.

Here is the link to join the LBS Private Group.

Pool ID: 78273

password: onions

There is a $100 prize to the pool winner that will be paid via gift card to a place of the winner’s choosing, so long as the place accepts gift cards.

Join us and let’s have some fun!