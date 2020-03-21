Tom Brady Bucs shirt – In Tom We Trust for sale by LBS

Tom Brady has officially joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The legendary quarterback signed a 2-year, $50 million contract with the Bucs that could be worth up to $59 million if he hits his incentives.

How will he do with his new team? Will he put up big stats and win games throwing to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin? We will soon find out.

In the meantime, there’s no better way to celebrate the big signing than by treating yourself or a friend to this great Tom Brady Bucs shirt! In Tom We Trust. You can buy it below or at this link.