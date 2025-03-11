Larry Brown Sports

12-year-old baseball player goes viral for his incredible power

A 12-year-old Dominican baseball player has already caught the attention of professional scouts, and one look at his swing should tell you why.

Braston Basker is a 5-foot-7, 140-pound shortstop prospect from the Dominican Republic. Clips of Basker playing in his native country have been going viral because of his eye-popping power and swing.

MLB reporter Hector Gomez shared an impressive video of Basker on Monday night. Gomez said Basker is expected to be signed as an international prospect in 2030 with the largest international signing bonus ever.

Braston Basker shows off his swing

You can take a look at Basker’s swing:

Between Basker’s power and the 15-year-old we recently featured who threw a 97-mph heater, the future of baseball looks very bright.

Basker currently plays for Cacon Academy in the Dominican Republic. If he has that kind of power at age 12, we can only imagine what he will be able to do in 2030.

