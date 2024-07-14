 Skip to main content
Everyone asked the same question about the MLB Futures Game

July 13, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
6th inning of the 2024 MLB All-Star Futures Game

Several fans wondered the same thing about Saturday’s MLB All-Star Futures Games held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The Futures Game is meant to showcase top minor league prospects on the cusp of breaking through to the big leagues.

Four of the top ten prospects based on MLB.com’s top 100 rankings participated in Saturday’s showdown. A total of 32 position players and 16 pitchers had at least one at-bat or pitch thrown in the contest.

With so many of baseball’s young talent on full display, a handful of fans questioned why the Futures Game was held simultaneously with a full slate of MLB games.

There were a total of 16 MLB games played on Saturday. The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals played twice to make up for a rained-out May 24 contest.

Some suggested that the game be featured as a stand-alone part of the All-Star break.

The NL Futures team beat their AL Futures counterparts in a 6-1 affair.

Cincinnati Reds infield prospect Cam Collier kicked off the scoring with a solo home run in the top of the 3rd inning to give his team a 1-0 lead they would never relinquish.

Collier was named the 2024 Futures Game MVP. He went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a strikeout.

