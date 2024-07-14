Everyone asked the same question about the MLB Futures Game

Several fans wondered the same thing about Saturday’s MLB All-Star Futures Games held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The Futures Game is meant to showcase top minor league prospects on the cusp of breaking through to the big leagues.

Four of the top ten prospects based on MLB.com’s top 100 rankings participated in Saturday’s showdown. A total of 32 position players and 16 pitchers had at least one at-bat or pitch thrown in the contest.

The #FuturesGame is STACKED with talent 💪 Which top prospect are you most excited to see in Arlington? pic.twitter.com/joIx7jQYQa — MLB (@MLB) July 13, 2024

With so many of baseball’s young talent on full display, a handful of fans questioned why the Futures Game was held simultaneously with a full slate of MLB games.

There were a total of 16 MLB games played on Saturday. The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals played twice to make up for a rained-out May 24 contest.

Why was the @MLB Futures Game today? I’ve never understood why it’s not Sunday night before ASG so no teams get their break cut a bit short or the night after ASG when nothing else is happening on the sports calendar. — wuzzardo (@wuzzardo) July 14, 2024

Didn’t even occur to me until this tweet. Why *is* the Futures Game at the same time as a full slate of games?? It makes literally zero sense. https://t.co/r11eH8jXyZ — Just a dude (@manimalkline) July 13, 2024

Some suggested that the game be featured as a stand-alone part of the All-Star break.

Why is the Futures Game happening during a full MLB slate? It should be a standalone event during the All Star Break. Another botch job from MLB. — Ben Porter (@Ben13Porter) July 13, 2024

It’s ridiculous that the Futures Game is at 4:30 on a Saturday while 8 other games are on It’s a golden opportunity to promote the next wave of stars and MLB is effectively hiding it Let the Futures Game stand alone on Sunday Night Baseball to kick off All-Star Week — James Schiano (@James_Schiano) July 13, 2024

The NL Futures team beat their AL Futures counterparts in a 6-1 affair.

Cincinnati Reds infield prospect Cam Collier kicked off the scoring with a solo home run in the top of the 3rd inning to give his team a 1-0 lead they would never relinquish.

Cam Collier CRUSHED The @Reds' No. 3 prospect (MLB No. 84) gives the NL a 1-0 lead with this 409-foot dinger. pic.twitter.com/KVdnAHMdLa — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 13, 2024

Collier was named the 2024 Futures Game MVP. He went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a strikeout.