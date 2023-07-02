Aaron Boone ejected for 5th time this season and had a good argument

Aaron Boone on Sunday continued his streak of ejections as manager of the New York Yankees. And he had a good case for being upset this time.

Boone came out to complain to home plate umpire Dan Merzel during the top of the third inning of a scoreless game between his Yankees and the St. Louis Cardinals. Boone was still upset over a 3-1 pitch that was up in the zone but called a strike on D.J. LeMahieu.

Not a strike! Aaron Boone was in all his right to get tossed after this garbage call! #RepBX pic.twitter.com/tZyJh0Ybzh — 🅷🅴🅲♐️ (@Hec718) July 2, 2023

LeMahieu popped out on the following pitch after thinking he should have been on first base with a walk.

The next batter was Gleyber Torres, who was called for a strike right after LeMahieu’s popup. Boone came out to argue with Merzel after Torres was down 0-1 in the count.

Aaron Boone earns his fifth ejection of the season pic.twitter.com/ZRO30jEndG — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 2, 2023

The 3-1 call by Merzel was a bad one and was the difference between a walk and a full count that resulted in a popout. Boone disagreed with the call and has not been shy about sharing his opinions when he feels the umpires are wrong.