 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, July 2, 2023

Aaron Boone ejected for 5th time this season and had a good argument

July 2, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

Aaron Boone points at an umpire

Aaron Boone on Sunday continued his streak of ejections as manager of the New York Yankees. And he had a good case for being upset this time.

Boone came out to complain to home plate umpire Dan Merzel during the top of the third inning of a scoreless game between his Yankees and the St. Louis Cardinals. Boone was still upset over a 3-1 pitch that was up in the zone but called a strike on D.J. LeMahieu.

LeMahieu popped out on the following pitch after thinking he should have been on first base with a walk.

The next batter was Gleyber Torres, who was called for a strike right after LeMahieu’s popup. Boone came out to argue with Merzel after Torres was down 0-1 in the count.

The 3-1 call by Merzel was a bad one and was the difference between a walk and a full count that resulted in a popout. Boone disagreed with the call and has not been shy about sharing his opinions when he feels the umpires are wrong.

Article Tags

Aaron BooneDan Merzel
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus