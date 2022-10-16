Aaron Boone explains why Yankees did not use Clay Holmes in 9th

The New York Yankees blew a lead in the 9th inning on Saturday night to lose Game 3 of the ALDS, and many wondered why Aaron Boone left closer Clay Holmes in the bullpen.

The Yankees entered the 9th with a 5-3 lead over the Cleveland Indians. Boone Began the inning with Wandy Peralta, who got the last out of the 7th inning and pitched a scoreless 8th. Peralta got a fly out before allowing two straight singles, at which point New York brought in Clarke Schmidt.

Schmidt, who pitched a scoreless frame to finish off Friday night’s loss, gave up a run-scoring single to Ahmed Rosario to make it 5-4. He then allowed an infield hit and struck out Josh Naylor. That brought outfielder Oscar Gonzalez to the plate, and he delivered a 2-run walk-off single to end the game.

Where was Holmes? Boone told reporters the Yankees did not want their closer pitching on back-to-back days.

The reason why Aaron Boone didn't use Clay Holmes: pic.twitter.com/XRJrPZQVTZ — Arving Gonzalez (@ArvingGonzalez) October 16, 2022

“He was down there available, but we felt like it would have been putting him in a tough situation,” Boone said. “Part of the thing with him being available for this series was not really in a back-to-back situation. He just hadn’t thrown any live or anything (coming into the series). While he was pretty good today and I fully expect him to be available tomorrow, it just felt like we needed to stay away there.”

Boone said Holmes would have been available in an “emergency situation.”

Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino, who gave up two runs in 5 2/3 innings, openly questioned Boone’s decision to not use Holmes.

Luis Severino on Clay Holmes not pitching the 9th: "He's our closer. So of course I was surprised. I don't know if he was down. There shouldn't be people down in the playoffs. That's something you guys need to ask Boone or [Matt] Blake to see what was going on there." — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) October 16, 2022

Holmes had inflammation in his throwing shoulder prior to the playoffs. He needed a cortisone shot on Sept. 28. Boone obviously felt that the Yankees’ bullpen could finish off the win without their closer, and he did not want to risk Holmes suffering a setback. The decision did not work out, and the Yankees now trail 2-1 in their series against Cleveland.