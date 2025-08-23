Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Aaron Boone’s defense of Yankees’ mistake left fans stunned

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Aaron Boone glares ahead
May 6, 2023; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) looks on against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s defense of shortstop Anthony Volpe for a play Volpe attempted in Friday’s game left many fans shocked.

The Yankees were trailing 1-0 to the Boston Red Sox in the 9th inning of Friday’s game at Yankee Stadium in New York, N.Y. The Red Sox had a runner at second with nobody out when a ground ball was hit directly to Volpe.

Instead of simply taking the out at first, Volpe tried to catch Jarren Duran leaning off second. That did not work, and enabled Ceddanne Rafaela to beat out the throw to first, meaning the play led to no outs at all.

Asked about the play after the game, Boone admitted that Volpe had made the wrong play, but tried to credit his shortstop for a heads-up move.

“You see the guy off. Jazz (Chisholm) is breaking in there, and he thinks he has a play,” Boone said. “It was obviously not the right play, but it’s a little bit of a heady play, too. He almost caught a guy off in scoring position there.

“Are we going to really dive into that one a lot? I get it, it was an out, but it was kind of heads-up. Almost got a guy napping.”

Yankees fans were stunned that Boone was defending Volpe for a pretty obvious mental error, and many found his explanation to be nonsensical.

Part of the problem with Boone’s explanation is that there was no force play at second. Volpe would have had to throw the ball to Jazz Chisholm covering the bag, who would have then had to tag Duran out. That requires a lot of things to go right when Duran was not that far off the bag to begin with. The smart and obvious decision for Volpe would have just been to hold the runner at second and take the out at first.

Ultimately, Duran’s run did not come around to score, so it did not factor in the outcome of what ultimately turned into a 1-0 Yankee loss. Still, Boone’s response will further the perception among many Yankee fans that he is simply too soft on his players. He has bristled at that perception before, but things like this are not going to change it.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!