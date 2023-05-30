Aaron Hicks signs with new team after being cut by Yankees

Aaron Hicks has signed with a new team since being cut by the New York Yankees.

The Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday signed Hicks to a one-year contract. They will have the outfielder active for Tuesday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians.

Hicks was a natural fit for Baltimore due to Cedric Mullins’ injury. Mullins, who was an All-Star in 2021, suffered a right groin strain in Monday’s game against Cleveland. There is no word yet on how much time he will miss, but he was placed on the injured list at the same time Hicks was signed.

Hicks is still owed $36 million by the Yankees as part of a 7-year, $70 million extension he signed in 2019. Though he played well in 2017 and 2018 to earn the contract extension, Hicks’ play quickly fell off. He was batting just .188 through 28 games this season, leading the team to designate him for assignment last week. Hicks was released by the team after clearing waivers.

Hicks’ deal with the Orioles will be for the league minimum. He will have a chance to prove himself while Mullins is out.

Baltimore entered Tuesday second in the AL East at 34-20.