Aaron Judge has a blunt assessment amid the Yankees’ struggles

The New York Yankees entered July with six straight losses and nine losses in the last 11 games of June. This included a four-game sweep against the Boston Red Sox and two losses against the Detroit Tigers entering Wednesday’s series finale.

Ahead of the game on Wednesday, Yankees star Aaron Judge did not hold back on the team’s effort, although the reigning American League MVP has missed time due to injury.

“Well, it’s not great,” Judge said, via Gary Phillips of The New York Daily News. “Just a little lack of focus. We just gotta dial it in.

“Our ultimate goal is to win a World Series. I think guys gotta remember that every single day they show up here. We’re here to win a World Series. So that’s your motivation every single day you step on that field,” Judge added.

Despite the recent skid, the Yankees still have the second-best record in the American League, but they are 2.5 games back of the AL East lead with the Tampa Bay Rays playing well.

Judge has been out since the last day of May due to a stress fracture on his first right rib, and the Yankees star revealed it took place in late April.

Still, Judge is letting it be known that the effort from the Yankees is not encouraging, especially with World Series hopes in the Bronx.