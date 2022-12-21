Aaron Judge receives high honor from Yankees

Aaron Judge re-signed with the New York Yankees, and they have officially bestowed upon him a high honor as expected.

The Yankees on Wednesday announced that Judge is now the 16th captain in team history.

The Yankees have named Aaron Judge the 16th Captain in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/F8uwyIOF3k — New York Yankees (@Yankees) December 21, 2022

The move was expected and believed to be a formality and condition of Judge re-signing with the team. Judge had already been viewed as the de-facto captain for the Yankees by many of his teammates, but the move is now official.

“To get a chance to continue my legacy here in pinstripes, in the best city in the world, the best baseball city, in front of the best fans, this is an incredible honor,” Judge said at Wednesday’s press conference.

"To get a chance to continue my legacy here in pinstripes, in the best city in the world, the best baseball city, in front of the best fans, this is an incredible honor." – the 16th Captain in Yankees history, Aaron Judge. pic.twitter.com/RiF9rTElZY — YES Network (@YESNetwork) December 21, 2022

Judge is the first Yankees player since Derek Jeter to be named captain of the team.

Introducing the 16th Captain of the @Yankees, Aaron Judge. pic.twitter.com/bVUj3gGflZ — YES Network (@YESNetwork) December 21, 2022

Last season, Judge set the American League record with 62 home runs. He also led the AL in runs (133), RBIs (131) and OPS (1.111).