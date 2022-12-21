 Skip to main content
Aaron Judge receives high honor from Yankees

December 21, 2022
by Larry Brown
Aaron Judge running

Aug 23, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) runs to first base after hitting a single against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Judge re-signed with the New York Yankees, and they have officially bestowed upon him a high honor as expected.

The Yankees on Wednesday announced that Judge is now the 16th captain in team history.

The move was expected and believed to be a formality and condition of Judge re-signing with the team. Judge had already been viewed as the de-facto captain for the Yankees by many of his teammates, but the move is now official.

“To get a chance to continue my legacy here in pinstripes, in the best city in the world, the best baseball city, in front of the best fans, this is an incredible honor,” Judge said at Wednesday’s press conference.

Judge is the first Yankees player since Derek Jeter to be named captain of the team.

Last season, Judge set the American League record with 62 home runs. He also led the AL in runs (133), RBIs (131) and OPS (1.111).

Aaron Judge
