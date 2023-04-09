 Skip to main content
Aaron Judge has already made a change from spring training

April 9, 2023
by Larry Brown
Aaron Judge running

Aug 23, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) runs to first base after hitting a single against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Judge had a big game for the New York Yankees on Sunday, and a change he made paid off in a big way.

Judge went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two home runs in the Yankees’ 5-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. He hit both home runs with two strikes in the count.

Judge noted to reporters after the game that he made a change to his two-strike approach since spring training. In spring training, Judge tried out a no-stride approach with two strikes. The change he tried out in spring training was the result of what Judge saw Paul Goldschmidt and a few other players do in two-strike situations. Judge worked out with Goldschmidt over the offseason.

But Judge said that he has reverted back to his old form and is now taking strides.

Here is a look at both of his home runs. You can see he takes a noticeable stride.

Some players will change their approaches at the plate with two strikes. Some will shorten their stride, expand the zone, and maybe try for more contact than power. The thining is that players are more on the defensive with two strikes rather than swinging for the fences.

Judge hit 21 home runs last season with two strikes, which led MLB. Though he was looking for any way possible to improve, he probably shouldn’t have bothered toying with that change.

Article Tags

Aaron Judge
