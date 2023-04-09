Aaron Judge has already made a change from spring training

Aaron Judge had a big game for the New York Yankees on Sunday, and a change he made paid off in a big way.

Judge went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two home runs in the Yankees’ 5-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. He hit both home runs with two strikes in the count.

Judge noted to reporters after the game that he made a change to his two-strike approach since spring training. In spring training, Judge tried out a no-stride approach with two strikes. The change he tried out in spring training was the result of what Judge saw Paul Goldschmidt and a few other players do in two-strike situations. Judge worked out with Goldschmidt over the offseason.

But Judge said that he has reverted back to his old form and is now taking strides.

Interesting note from postgame: Aaron Judge said that he's abandoned the no-stride, two-strike approach that he toyed with this spring. He'd talked with Paul Goldschmidt about it. Said it felt good in the cages, but games were a different story. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) April 9, 2023

Here is a look at both of his home runs. You can see he takes a noticeable stride.

Aaron Judge has homered. Maybe you've heard of him. pic.twitter.com/r5kyuGbLqi — MLB (@MLB) April 9, 2023

Aaron Judge's first multi-home run game of the season! pic.twitter.com/xFnaFe7TbL — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) April 9, 2023

Some players will change their approaches at the plate with two strikes. Some will shorten their stride, expand the zone, and maybe try for more contact than power. The thining is that players are more on the defensive with two strikes rather than swinging for the fences.

Judge hit 21 home runs last season with two strikes, which led MLB. Though he was looking for any way possible to improve, he probably shouldn’t have bothered toying with that change.