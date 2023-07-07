Aaron Judge responds to question about potential legal action against Dodgers

Would Aaron Judge consider suing the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Dodger Stadium feature that contributed to his current injury?

The New York Yankees slugger was questioned about possible litigation over the concrete barrier at the bottom of the Dodger Stadium fence, which led to a significant toe injury that has sidelined him for over a month. Judge, however, has no plans to do anything like that.

“Nah, no need,” Judge told Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News.

There is some precedent for this, as former Yankee Dustin Fowler sued the Chicago White Sox after tearing up his knee on a concealed electrical box at what was then US Cellular Field. That prompted the question, but Judge does not feel the need to take any action.

The issue here is Dodger Stadium’s concrete barrier did not really look like one. The Dodgers have already said they plan to make changes in light of what happened.