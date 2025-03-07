New renderings of A’s Las Vegas stadium released

Curious to see what the upcoming Athletics’ stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., will look like? We have a much better idea now.

MLB on Thursday unveiled new renderings of the planned Las Vegas MLB stadium during a Las Vegas Stadium Authority meeting at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The renderings show that the planned stadium will be covered/indoors in order to account for the scorching hot summer months in Las Vegas. The stadium will have what they’re calling an armadillo exterior, along with a large glass window beyond center field.

Inside the stadium, there will be a lounge area for fans. The stadium is also planning to have a tiered bullpen area that can house both teams’ bullpens.

Some interior renderings of the A’s Las Vegas ballpark. Including the A’s clubhouse and stacked bullpens. #vegas #athletics #mlb pic.twitter.com/uWG4Njk0ox — Mick Akers (@mickakers) March 6, 2025

The ballpark is expected to have six levels. There will be escalators for transportation between the levels. The interior looks very clean, with lots of white coloring and finishes.

The A’s have yet to break ground on the $1.75 billion, 33,000-seat stadium. They have plans to get started in the coming months. The timeline for completion is expected to be around three years. The A’s are expected to play in Sacramento from 2025-2027, with plans of moving into their Las Vegas stadium in 2028. The A’s have even been signing some players ahead of the planned move.