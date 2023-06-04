Aaron Judge offers funny comment about his great catch

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge thinks the Los Angeles Dodgers may need to make some structural changes to their ballpark.

Judge made a game-saving play in the 8th inning of New York’s 6-3 win at Dodger Stadium on Saturday. With a runner on first and no outs, JD Martinez hit a deep ball to right field that looked like it had a chance to tie the game. Judge went into a full sprint and was able to make the play while slamming into the outfield wall.

In fact, Judge ran so hard into the wall that he almost went through the bullpen gate.

AARON JUDGE, WHAT A GRAB! pic.twitter.com/snlOXLbt4f — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 4, 2023

After the game, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports asked Judge about his remarkable catch. Judge joked that the Dodgers “gotta make a strong fence out there.”

“They gotta make a stronger fence out there” not many 6-7, almost 282-pound guys gonna crash into it. https://t.co/kKiFHPg9xL — Jill Painter Lopez (@jillpainter) June 4, 2023

Judge is known more for his bat than his glove, but he has made plenty of great plays in the outfield with his 6-foot-7 frame. He also went viral for a catch he made earlier in the season, though he didn’t nearly take the wall down with him on that one.