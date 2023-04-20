Awesome photo of Aaron Judge robbing home run goes viral

An awesome photo of Aaron Judge robbing Shohei Ohtani of a home run on Wednesday night has gone viral.

The New York Yankees shared a photo via Twitter of Judge’s leap and catch to rob the Los Angeles Angels star in the top of the first inning. The cool Yankee-blue coloring of the photo coupled with capturing the leap made it a great photo.

Judge actually didn’t make the catch at the moment captured by the photo; he had to gather the ball together into his body after landing. But that doesn’t detract from what a cool shot that was.

As if robbing that home run wasn’t enough, Judge smacked a 2-run home run in the bottom of the first inning, minutes after robbing Ohtani.

Then later in the game, Judge made a sweet diving catch in right-center field.

Aaron Judge is responsible for both Yankee runs, robbed Ohtani of a home run, and just made a potential game saving diving catch. The average Aaron Judge baseball game pic.twitter.com/tfbn6tww56 — gabe (@PlayoffTanaka_) April 20, 2023

Judge clubbed 62 home runs last season and is known for his big-time power, but he also is a formidable defender in center field.