 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, April 19, 2023

Awesome photo of Aaron Judge robbing home run goes viral

April 19, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Aaron Judge looking on

Jul 15, 2019; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) goes to the dugout between innings against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

An awesome photo of Aaron Judge robbing Shohei Ohtani of a home run on Wednesday night has gone viral.

The New York Yankees shared a photo via Twitter of Judge’s leap and catch to rob the Los Angeles Angels star in the top of the first inning. The cool Yankee-blue coloring of the photo coupled with capturing the leap made it a great photo.

Judge actually didn’t make the catch at the moment captured by the photo; he had to gather the ball together into his body after landing. But that doesn’t detract from what a cool shot that was.

As if robbing that home run wasn’t enough, Judge smacked a 2-run home run in the bottom of the first inning, minutes after robbing Ohtani.

Then later in the game, Judge made a sweet diving catch in right-center field.

Judge clubbed 62 home runs last season and is known for his big-time power, but he also is a formidable defender in center field.

Article Tags

Aaron Judge
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus