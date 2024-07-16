Aaron Judge names the 1 opposing player he would want as a teammate

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge on Monday paid one of his American League All-Star teammates the ultimate compliment.

Judge spoke to reporters before Monday’s All-Star festivities at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The former AL MVP was asked to pick one opposing player he’d want as a teammate. Judge’s answer? Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson.

“Seeing what [Henderson] is doing for them — they’re in first place, doing their thing — just impressive to watch at-bat after at-bat,” said Judge. “He works his walks. He plays great defense. Hits the ball out of the ballpark. Hits for average. Great instincts on the basepaths, man. He’s a special talent, for sure.”

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was asked to choose any opposing player he'd like to be a teammate of. His response? Gunnar Henderson. pic.twitter.com/65bSs1uBpK — Jake Rill (@JakeDRill) July 15, 2024

Why Judge would want to play alongside Henderson is not hard to see. The Orioles infielder has arguably been the biggest breakout star of the 2024 campaign thus far.

Henderson has hit .286 with 28 home runs and 63 RBIs across 95 games entering the All-Star break. Only Judge (34) and Shohei Ohtani (29) have hit more dingers than Baltimore’s 23-year-old phenom.

According to baseball reference, only Judge (6.4) has a higher Wins Above Replacement mark than Henderson (6.3) at this point in the season.

Given how bright the Orioles’ future is with Henderson and Adley Rutschman leading the way, it’s hard to imagine the Yankees getting a chance to acquire the star shortstop anytime soon.

But Judge will at least get to live out his fantasy of playing with Henderson for one game during Tuesday’s Midsummer Classic.