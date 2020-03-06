pixel 1
Friday, March 6, 2020

Aaron Judge has rib stress fracture, could need surgery

March 6, 2020
by Grey Papke

Aaron Judge

It’s bad news for the New York Yankees on the Aaron Judge front.

Manager Aaron Boone revealed Friday that Judge has a stress fracture in his right rib. Judge will be shut down and re-evaluated in two weeks, but surgery is a possibility if rest does not do the job.

This is far from what the Yankees will want to hear. Obviously, the best-case scenario is the rest proves to be enough and Judge is back in the lineup shortly after Opening Day. If that doesn’t work, though, the Yankees will have to consider more drastic steps.

Judge hasn’t played all spring and has barely hit. Even if he recovers quickly, he’ll likely need a bit of work before appearing in an MLB game.


